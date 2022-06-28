Stelac Advisory Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

654 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.64%), PLD(6.48%), and VGK(5.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 167,400 shares in ARCA:XHB, giving the stock a 3.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.74 during the quarter.

On 06/28/2022, SPDR Homebuilders ETF traded for a price of $55.17 per share and a market cap of $984.79Mil. The stock has returned -21.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Homebuilders ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 4,802 shares. The trade had a 3.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2719.04.

On 06/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2251.43 per share and a market cap of $1,477.31Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 27,852 shares. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $249.93.

On 06/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $160.68 per share and a market cap of $434.85Bil. The stock has returned -50.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 64,532-share investment in NYSE:COF. Previously, the stock had a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.81 during the quarter.

On 06/28/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $108.52 per share and a market cap of $42.65Bil. The stock has returned -29.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 55,660 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.38.

On 06/28/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $80.78 per share and a market cap of $130.90Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.