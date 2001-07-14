IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Ralph Gilpin-Payne and Mr. Tom Bunker, as independent, non-executive directors, to Ignite’s board of directors. Mr. Gilpin-Payne and Mr. Bunker have been appointed to replace Ms. Vered Elkouby Nisim and Dr. Pradeep Albert following their resignations from the Company’s board of directors, effective today.

Mr. Ralph Gilpin-Payne has extensive managerial experience and is currently the Operations Manager at the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. Mr. Gilpin-Payne also served as adjunct professor at Seneca College teaching Airline Operations and Aviation Management. Mr. Bunker is President and CEO of Middleast Airlease Limited and brings over 30 years of management and investment experience to the IGNITE board. IGNITE would like to thank Ms. Nisim and Dr. Albert for their invaluable service to the Company.

