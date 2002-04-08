DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. ( ANGI) posted its first quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, Angi Inc. and IAC will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective first quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating in the video conference will be Joey Levin, Chairman of Angi Inc. and CEO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc.; Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC and Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith.



The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_84TBCu50S2yoA0nxqXe9mQ

About Angi Inc.

Angi ( ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC

IAC ( IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses including Angi Inc. ( ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

