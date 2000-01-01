One of the main foundations of GuruFocus is the information we can glean from the portfolios of investing gurus. By analyzing the portfolios, recent trades, histories and strategies of famous fund managers, we can learn valuable lessons about investing to apply to our own portfolios.

You can navigate to a guru’s portfolio by entering their name or the name of their fund or investing firm in the search box on GuruFocus.

The most popular gurus are featured in the second column on the gurus tab for quick navigation. You can also search the scoreboard, look at the complete guru list or read articles to find gurus to follow.

At the very top of a guru’s portfolio, you will find basic information such as names, the date of the last portfolio update, current top holdings and descriptions of the guru and their investing strategy.

The information on guru trades is sourced from quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in the case of U.S. investing firms and quarterly reports to investors in the case of U.S. mutual funds.

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities.

Mutual fund information is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended.

Some guru trades, denoted by an analog clock icon next to the ticker, are Real-Time Picks. These are trades reported to the SEC outside of the normal quarterly filings, usually either because the guru owns 5% or more of the company’s shares outstanding or because they are an insider at the company in question.

Gurus whose investing firms and funds are registered outside of the U.S. are subject to the regulatory disclosure requirements of the countries in which they are registered, and their data on GuruFocus comes from data submitted to the relevant regulatory authorities.

The information on each guru is divided into three main tabs: Summary, Stock Picks and Current Portfolio.

The Summary tab gives a bird’s-eye view of the guru’s top holdings, top stock picks (i.e., biggest recent trades), sector weighting and total holding history. You can also find articles and commentaries that mention the guru at the bottom and right-hand sides of the page.

For most gurus, there will be a section near the top right detailing their hypothetical portfolio growth compared to the S&P 500, shown in graph format for the time since the end of the most recently reported quarter and in table form for yearly returns.

The Stock Picks tab details the history of the guru’s trades sorted by date, with the most recent trades shown first. Among the trades that have the same reporting date, the larger trades are listed first. The information on each trade includes the date of the transaction, the type (new buy, add, reduce or sold out), how much the trade added to or reduced the equity portfolio (impact) and the average price at which the stock traded during the quarter.

Clicking on the little graph icon between the ticker and the company name will take you to the guru’s holding history of that stock. The graph at the top shows the stock’s quarterly average price (the blue line) and how many shares the guru held at each quarter’s end (represented by the green bars). At the very bottom of the holding history is the total estimated gain, which is the approximate percentage return that the holding has achieved based on available data.

The Current Portfolio tab has information on all of the guru’s current stock holdings based on reporting data. At the top, there is a portfolio breakdown by sector weighting, including how much each sector’s weighting changed in the most recent quarter. Next is any real-time picks the guru has reported recently, followed by the list of their current portfolio holdings.

GuruFocus also has various subcategories for the holdings, such as the top holdings, undervalued, top yield, high quality and more. These subcategories sort the stocks based on specific criteria, such as the highest-weighted holdings in the portfolio for top holdings and stocks that are trading below the discounted cash flow model valuation estimate for undervalued.