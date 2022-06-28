TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd ( TSX:SZLS, Financial)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all of the tabled resolutions listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2022 (the "Circular"), at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

For Withheld James Howard-Tripp 84% 16% Rory Riggs 89% 11% Harry Glorikian 89% 11% Garth MacRae 89% 11%

Shareholders also voted in favour of the following matters:

Appointment of SRCO Professional Services LLP as auditors of the Company with 97% votes for; and

Stock Option Plan renewal - 77% votes for.

"2021 was a very significant year for us and 2022 is shaping up to be equally as important as we bring the full force of the consolidated company into focus. With our integrated programs now launched, it is for us to build on the momentum we are creating with existing, and new partners, generate significant revenue, and manage costs, so we get to full autonomy. We look forward to it and thank you, our shareholders, for your continuing support" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO, StageZero Life Sciences.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in the Circular and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. The Sentinel Principle has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

