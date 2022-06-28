TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 2,705,000 stock options, 287,778 RSUs, and 1,350,000 DSUs pursuant to its long-term incentive plan, which includes 2,675,000 stock options, 287,778 RSUs, and 1,350,000 DSUs granted to officers and directors of the Company.

The options are exercisable up to five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.09 per share. Of the options granted, (i) 2,450,000 will vest immediately upon grant, (ii) 225,000 will vest in equal installments on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd anniversary of the date of grant, and (iii) 30,000 will vest six months from the date of grant. All of the DSUs and RSUs granted will vest 12 months from the date of grant.

These grants form part of a total remuneration package for directors, officers, and other eligible personnel of HIRE.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of HIRE and the environment in which the business operates.

