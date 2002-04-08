NEW YORK, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Carvana Co. (: CVNA), Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB), CIRCOR International, Inc. (: CIR), and NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Carvana Co. (: CVNA)

On May 18, 2022, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced that Carvana’s license to sell vehicles in Illinois was suspended on May 10 due to the misuse of issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and for failing to transfer titles. The Secretary of State’s office stated that vehicles that have already been purchased but not yet delivered can still be delivered to the purchasers during the suspension, but no new vehicle sales can occur in Illinois during the suspension order.

On this news, Carvana’s stock price fell $6.55 per share, or 15.75%, to close at $35.05 per share on May 18, 2022.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB)

On May 25, 2022, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, announced that the co-founder of Enochian was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018. Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu is being charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Vermont.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (: CIR)

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be “in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell as much as 2.4% during after-hours trading on March 14, 2022.

NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO)

NeoGenomics specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services and aims to provide comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics’ Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year.

On this news, the price of NeoGenomics shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, from $17.79 per share to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

