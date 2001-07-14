Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, and Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF), a global fintech company and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s) are pleased to announce a new collaboration between Corpay’s Cross-Border business and Triterras Inc.

Through this collaboration, both Triterras and its Kratos platform members* can gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable both Triterras and Kratos members to manage their global payments from a single point of access. Clients who choose Corpay for their global payments and foreign currency exchange transactions will undergo Corpay Cross-Borders’s onboarding process, which includes but is not limited to due diligence checks and know your client (KYC) procedures.

“We’re very excited to onboard Triterras as a new customer, as well as our new partner. I am confident that both Triterras and Kratos platform members looking to better streamline their payments processes and effectively manage their FX exposure will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions,” says David Britten, Managing Director APAC, Corpay Cross-Border. “Our team in APAC looks forward to helping these enterprises power their cross-border payments, execute plans to manage their currency risk and support their aspirations to grow their businesses globally.”

“We’re always looking for ways to fortify our Kratos platform to potentially save our clients time and money. Corpay offers Kratos members—as well as Triterras—world-class payments and foreign exchange hedging solutions that give MSMEs a competitive edge and keep their businesses safe. We’re extremely glad to have a relationship and collaborate with Corpay to help make MSMEs run smarter across their daily trading operations,” said Srinivas Koneru, Founder and CEO of Triterras.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms--to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com.

1“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https%3A%2F%2Fpayments.corpay.com%2Fcross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https%3A%2F%2Fpayments.corpay.com%2Fcompliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include [Triterras’] expectations with respect to future performance, operations and product offerings. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside [Triterras’] control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in [Triterras’ Form 20-F (SEC File No. 001-39693) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 7, 2022 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC] as well as risks related to the adoption and implementation of Corpay to Triterras and the Kratos platform members. [Triterras] cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. [Triterras] cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. [Triterras] does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

