VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2022. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes Cast
FOR
|% Votes Cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|% of Votes
WITHHELD
|Michael Barrett
|54,210,700
|82.164%
|11,768,097
|17.836%
|Ross Hamilton
|61,310,782
|92.925%
|4,668,015
|7.075%
|Quinton Hennigh
|60,269,166
|91.363%
|5,697,631
|8.637%
|Michael Spreadborough
|61,249,282
|92.857%
|4,711,515
|7.143%
|Amy Jo Stefonick
|64,793,834
|98.230%
|1,167,563
|1.770%
Refer to the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for further details.
ABOUT NOVO
Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected].
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
“Michael Spreadborough”
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO