VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 2, 2022. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:



Name of Nominee Votes Cast

FOR % Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Michael Barrett 54,210,700 82.164% 11,768,097 17.836% Ross Hamilton 61,310,782 92.925% 4,668,015 7.075% Quinton Hennigh 60,269,166 91.363% 5,697,631 8.637% Michael Spreadborough 61,249,282 92.857% 4,711,515 7.143% Amy Jo Stefonick 64,793,834 98.230% 1,167,563 1.770%

Refer to the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for further details.

