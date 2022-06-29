TOKYO, June 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has won the 2022 Microsoft Education Partner of the Year award. Fujitsu was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



"Fujitsu is thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft for our contribution working with clients and partners in supporting over a million students across North America. This helped improve learning environments for students from all different backgrounds to reduce the disruption in education caused by COVID." said Cathy McCann, Vice President Head of Trusted Society, Uvance Unit, Fujitsu. "This initiative underlines the important role we believe technology and global companies, such as Fujitsu and Microsoft, can play by working together to support educators worldwide, as they strive to improve education equity and access for everyone."



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Fujitsu was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Education category.



In presenting this award, Microsoft recognizes Fujitsu for its ongoing efforts in North America and skill in working in collaboration with Microsoft and ISV community partners, in particular Follett School Solutions, to use Microsoft Azure services to produce outstanding outcomes for Fujitsu's education clients in Canada and the United States.



At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fujitsu leveraged its SIS to support tens of thousands of educators and over 1M students in North America. This helped to digitally transform administrative operations and completely reorganize classroom courses to be run online in a matter of days. This allowed teachers to introduce new services and provide continuity for all students and parents at a time of extraordinary uncertainty.



Based on SIS, Fujitsu successfully implemented and manages "MyEducation BC," a province-wide service shared by teachers, school officials and by over 650,000 students and parents in over 2,000 schools in all 60 School Districts and many private schools across British Columbia. Another provincial service based on SIS, "MySchoolSask", supports all 27 School Divisions with 205,000 students across the Province of Saskatchewan. Despite sudden, unexpected changes and significant workload spikes on the SIS, both environments have performed without disruption, delivering full security and privacy compliance, as well as peace of mind to school administrators.



Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to promote partnerships with stakeholders, including public institutions, citizens, and business partners, focusing on innovative and reliable technologies to realize a "Trusted Society," one of Fujitsu's 7 Key Focus Areas under its global business brand Fujitsu Uvance to create a more sustainable world.



"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."



Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.



Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: bit.ly/3y25ArR. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.



