NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

GrandSouth Bancorporation ( GRRB)’s sale to First Bancorp for 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of GrandSouth common and preferred stock. If you are a GrandSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Emclaire Financial Corp. ( EMCF)’s sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, Emclaire shareholders may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. If you are an Emclaire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (: MN)’s sale to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 per share. If you are a Manning & Napier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. ( FSTX)’s sale to invoX Pharma for $7.12 per share. If you are a F-star shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

