TravelCenters+of+America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is once again supporting the St.+Christopher+Truckers+Relief+Fund, or SCF, with its annual Round Up campaign. From July 1, 2022, to September 1, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SCF to help support truck drivers in need of assistance because injury or illness has taken them off the road within the last year.

“Providing support for the hardworking men and women who keep our country moving has always been a top priority for everyone at TA,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “While TA can provide truckers with everything they need when they are on the road, it is the amazing team at SCF that helps them when they are sidelined and cannot be on the road.”

TA has been supporting SCF since 2010, raising more than $3 million dollars through campaigns and initiatives, including the Round Up campaign, which is now in its third year. Funds raised by SCF help professional drivers who find themselves in need of assistance while out of work due to a medical issue. In addition, SCF offers several other benefits for the driver community, including tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance and free vaccines.

“We are so grateful for the longstanding relationship with the team at TravelCenters of America and for all the support they have given us over the past 12 years,” said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy at SCF. “Drivers both at home and on the road need our support and the support of our amazing partners and sponsors.”

*The promotion is not applicable in Alabama and South Carolina.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About SCF: %3Cb%3Ewww.truckersfund.org+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) helps over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. Assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance. The SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as diabetes prevention and smoking cessation. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005126/en/