Veradigm, a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), today announced that its method and apparatus for risk adjustment patent (“Dynamic Intervention Planning”) has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent covers the systems that power Veradigm’s Dynamic Intervention Planning process. These systems enable Veradigm’s clients to find, size, monetize, prioritize, and resolve opportunities across different lines of business.

“Dynamic Intervention Planning can result in a greater risk adjustment lift for our clients. It allows our clients to properly focus their efforts to be more impactful,” says Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. “This means less waste, greater precision in revenue projections, and more control over how our clients manage their programs.”

Through this patent, only Veradigm can identify service item management opportunities, ascribe levels of confidence, and size Risk Adjustment Factor points. This Veradigm Network solution can also recommend and prioritize interventions, communicate opportunities for action electronically to external devices, and dynamically update all of this as the health plan member’s data builds and refines over time.

