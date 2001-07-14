Sensata+Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it has developed a new Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for vehicle OEMs to help improve vehicle safety and performance.

Interest in BLE TPMS is on the rise as vehicles become more connected, electrified, and autonomous. While common in consumer applications like speakers and headphones, BLE is relatively new in the TPMS space for vehicle OEMs and is enabled by newer vehicle system architectures that can support BLE functionality.

Sensata's new BLE TPMS leverages its field proven tire pressure monitoring sensors by replacing the ultra high frequency (UHF) radio with BLE radio to enable two-way communication. These new BLE TPMS solutions are available in both clamp-in and snap-in configurations, are optimized for long battery life, and deliver the same pressure, temperature and auto-location capabilities as Sensata’s existing UHF TPMS solutions.

BLE TPMS technology helps improve vehicle safety, performance and the driving experience. The technology can enhance advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and augment remote diagnostics support. With Over-the-Air updates, drivers can download new tire-related features and software updates, enhancing their driving experience and avoiding a trip to the shop for service. BLE two-way communication also enables cyber security authentication, which is not possible with traditional one-way UHF, and adds a layer of protection from being hacked.

A leading vehicle maker in North America has selected Sensata’s solution for its electric vehicles and Sensata will be launching production in the first half of 2023.

“BLE TPMS is the natural evolution of the TPMS solutions Sensata provides today,” says Eric Sorret, Vice President of Automotive at Sensata Technologies. “This business award with a leading vehicle OEM is an exciting first step towards showing the added value BLE TPMS can bring to both OEMs and consumers. BLE TPMS opens the door to generating new data and insights that can improve vehicle safety, performance, and the overall user experience.”

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

