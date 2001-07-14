Travel is back, and with it, so is a surging demand for wellness as travelers align their values to a changing world. Curator+Hotel+%26amp%3B+Resort+Collection encourages travelers to push pause, recharge, and find their Zen at one of several member properties across the U.S. Travelers can choose from a host of feel-good experiences curated to connect and heal mind, body, and spirit, including personalized spa treatments, healing rituals, organic dining options, and more.

“We encourage travelers to do a gut check on their total wellness – mind, body and spirit,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Being mindful of one’s state of being should be practiced daily. For travelers looking to begin this practice or those needing a total reset, we’re happy to point them to our hotels and resorts that offer wellness programs and perks year-round.”

According to Destination Analysts, more than 60 percent of travelers plan to prioritize relaxation and destressing while vacationing this year. In addition, the Global Wellness Institute expects wellness travel to grow exponentially through 2025, with spas having the largest annual growth.

The data is clear: travelers crave experiences that promote total healing and alleviate stress overall. Thankfully, select Curator hotels and resorts are prepared to meet the demand.

“Prioritizing self-care is a task that should never be taken lightly, especially in today’s society where we never really know what the next day might bring,” added Barnwell. “As travelers begin their search for wellness escapes, our collection features well-known and off-the-radar stay options ready to provide the perfect wellness getaway.”

Travelers can choose from a plethora of wellness experiences available through Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, including:

1+Hotel+San+Francisco (San Francisco, California) – 1 Hotel San Francisco’s holistic wellness philosophy aligns naturally with the brand’s core values – that true well-being is achieved when the mind, body, and spirit are fully connected to one’s environment. Make time for head-to-toe rejuvenation at the Bamford Wellness Spa while enjoying panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay. Originally created by Carole Bamford in the English countryside, individually crafted treatments use specially formulated products from the Bamford body and skincare range made from natural and organic ingredients certified to the highest standard. Offerings include massages, facials, and relaxing bath treatments in the secluded terrace’s outdoor tubs. Take advantage of wellness classes including restorative yoga sessions and energizing HIIT bootcamp workouts, offered on one of the hotel’s rooftop terraces. Head to Terrene where Executive Chef Scott Koranda serves up organic, local and sustainably sourced fare. Fresh ingredients for dishes and cocktails are grown on the rooftop chef’s garden while beehives facilitate on-site honey production.

The+Oxford+Hotel (Denver, Colorado) – Embrace elegance at the iconic Oxford Hotel, the most historic hotel in Denver. Step away from the downtown bustle and prioritize self-care at the hotel’s award-winning Oxford Spa, which offers a tranquil experience with a full menu of personalized treatments designed to soothe the body & soul. The Oxford Spa Boutique carries an extensive collection of luxurious beauty products, including Eminence Organic skincare and Kevin Murphy hair care. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center. Indulge in handcrafted cocktails in the Cruise Room and delicious dining at Urban Farmer, The Oxford’s modern farm-to-table steakhouse.

The+Wilde+Resort+and+Spa (Sedona, Arizona) – Reconnect with nature and enjoy living in the moment at The Wilde Resort and Spa. Take in breathtaking views of Thunder Mountain or relax near a warm fire pit in the Grove gardens while gazing at the star-studded sky. Choose from various spa rituals like Mountain and Sea, a Japanese bathing ritual, or the Seven Sacred Pools. Guests can also opt for facials and massages or customize their spa experience by booking the Wellness Massage – Your Way.

Ocean+Key+Resort+and+Spa (Key West, Florida) – Named in the Top 500 Hotels in the World by Travel & Leisure, Ocean Key Resort and Spa offers a luxurious, oceanfront escape for those in need of time to decompress and recharge. At SpaTerre, guests can experience treatments featuring Eastern wellness practices paired with indigenous oils and herbs. Refuel at the Hot Tin Roof Restaurant and choose from elegant dining options while overlooking Key West Harbor.

L%26rsquo%3BAuberge+Del+Mar (Del Mar, California) – Conveniently located in the heart of Del Mar, L’Auberge is a charming, relaxing, oceanfront home away from home. The luxury resort features estate-style guest rooms and suites that offer picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, an oceanview pool, an elevated dining experience at Adelaide, or a luxuriating experience at the famed Spa L’Auberge with the natural healing powers of the ocean with personalized treatments and endless pampering options.

For more information on Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, visit www.CuratorHotelsandResorts.com.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

