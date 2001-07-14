Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( NYSE:ICE, Financial), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced the succession of new leaders to serve as its presidents of several of its key futures exchanges, including ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Singapore, and ICE Endex, among other roles announced today.

“ICE has always benefitted from creating and cultivating a deep bench of talent across our global operations, allowing us now to elevate the next generation of leaders of several of ICE’s exchanges around the world,” said Trabue Bland, President of ICE Futures U.S. “These new presidents have broad experience in the markets and will assume responsibility of running our exchanges in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, serving market participants with benchmark prices across almost every asset class.”

Chris Rhodes will become President of ICE Futures Europe on July 1, 2022. Rhodes succeeds Stuart Williams who, as announced last year, will become ICE’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rhodes served most recently as COO of ICE Clear Europe and prior to that as Global Head of Financial Derivatives between 2015 and 2019.

Effective August 1, 2022, Jennifer Ilkiw will become the next President of ICE Futures U.S., succeeding Trabue Bland, who is assuming a new position overseeing ICE’s Futures Exchanges globally. Ilkiw will relocate to New York after almost 15 years working for ICE in Singapore as head of ICE Asia Pacific.

Maria Levanti, who has created deep ties with market participants across Asia Pacific during her 11 years with ICE in Singapore, will become President and COO of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore from August 1, 2022. Levanti is currently responsible for Pricing and Analytics at ICE Data Services in Asia Pacific.

Levanti succeeds Lucas Schmeddes who will become President and COO at ICE Endex in Amsterdam, taking over from Pieter Schuurs, who plans to retire at the end of July. Schmeddes, a Dutch native, served as COO of ICE Endex before moving to launch ICE Futures Singapore in 2014.

In addition to these appointments at ICE’s futures exchanges, Tim Bowler, currently President of ICE Benchmark Administration in London, will assume a new role in New York which will include a focus on ICE’s clearing business, leveraging his background in international regulatory issues and product development. Clive de Ruig, most recently the COO at ICE Futures Europe, will become President of ICE Benchmark Administration, effective July 1, 2022, with Kate Hancock succeeding de Ruig as COO at ICE Futures Europe.

