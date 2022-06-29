ABX Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) today announced that Patrick Fluegeman will become the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2022.

Patrick Fluegeman has been named Chief Operating Officer of ABX Air, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluegeman joined ABX Air in 2016 as Director of Operations Analysis and was named Director of Strategic Operations the following year. In 2021 he was promoted to Vice President & Senior Operations Executive.

“Patrick’s strategic-minded approach and strong business acumen have been critical in ABX Air’s success over the last five years,” said ABX Air President David Soaper. “He has developed numerous operational and financial disciplines that have been enormously beneficial to the company, and the strong rapport he has built with customers has directly led to a number of growth opportunities.”

Prior to joining ABX Air, Fluegeman worked for Kentucky-based Southern Air, Inc. and the financial services firm Deloitte. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a member of the Carl H. Lindner Honors-PLUS Program.

About ABX Air, Inc.

ABX Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., is an FAR Part 121 cargo airline offering a range of flexible operating solutions that include ACMI and CMI services via dedicated aircraft to customers in the e-commerce and express delivery markets, as well as to the U.S. government. ABX Air delivers reliable, on-time performance with its fleet of Boeing 767 freighters, the asset of choice for express and e-commerce driven networks. For more information, visit www.abxair.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please seewww.atsginc.com.

