Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that it was named top Air/Expedited Carrier by Transport Topics, for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual rankings list top companies across multiple transportation segments based on annual revenue. In addition to the number one ranking among air/expedited carriers, Forward was ranked 9th among intermodal/drayage providers and 27th overall on the Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers list.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO said, “Our drivers and employees bring a commitment to precision execution that’s unmatched in our industry. The number one air/expedited carrier ranking is based on revenue – and that is enabled and sustained by our people. This ranking is a testament to their dedication.”

