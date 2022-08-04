Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust(“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. Senior leadership will be hosting a conference call, webcast and presentation on August 4, 2022.

Conference Call: Date: Thursday August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-833-950-0062 For International please dial: 1-929-526-1599 Passcode: 700941 Webcast: Link: Please go to the Investor Relations section on Primaris’ website or click here.

The call will be accessible for replay until August 18, 2022, by dialing 1-226-828-7578 with access code 513208, or on the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris REIT is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 11.3 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.3 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris REIT is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

