LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Sparks and LegalZoom.com, Inc . ( LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, announced today a multi-year partnership that will help empower, celebrate and uplift women-led small businesses. LegalZoom’s first-ever WNBA partnership with the Sparks helps launch the second round of LegalZoom’s Fast Break For Small Business with the NBA, WNBA and G-League. This grant program launched last fall and focuses on addressing disparities among business owners in underserved communities, providing $6 million in grants and LegalZoom services throughout the partnership to thousands of small businesses across the country. LegalZoom has also partnered with Sparks All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike to help celebrate women’s achievements on and off the court.



The two organizations will launch, Small Business Champions, a local campaign in June where LegalZoom will empower a year-round campaign that highlights the Southern California small business community, creating an uplifting platform for entrepreneurs and celebrating women-led businesses. As part of Small Business Champions, LegalZoom will provide free products, legal services and education to entrepreneurs throughout the season to help them start, grow and operate their small business. The Sparks will amplify these efforts through storytelling and recognizing these businesses at Crypto.com Arena with a pre-game reception and on-court showcase.

“We’re excited to partner with LegalZoom to help support small businesses in the Los Angeles community,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “This program will recognize and uplift women, BIPOC and LGTBQ+ entrepreneurs, and enhance our community pillar of women’s empowerment.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that our first WNBA partnership is with the LA Sparks. Working with a team that is dedicated to supporting their community and women-led small businesses right here in our backyard is an honor,” said John Buchanan, CMO, LegalZoom. “LegalZoom is dedicated to providing small businesses in underserved communities access to products and services that make starting and running a business easier, and through Small Business Champions we get to do just that with our hometown WNBA team.”

Applications for the second round of Fast Break for Small Business grants open today through May 27, 2022. Learn more at https://www.legalzoom.com/fastbreakforsmallbusiness .

About LegalZoom.com, Inc.

LegalZoom is the number one brand in online business formation according to small business owners and is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. With its mission to democratize law, LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10 percent of all new LLCs and 5 percent of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

About The Los Angeles Sparks

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 25 seasons and remain the only active team in the league to win back-to-back titles. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Crypto.com Arena has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court. LA Sparks 2022 season tickets are available here for purchase.

