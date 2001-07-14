(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Last week, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, which could potentially change where people want to live. A previous report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, states about 1 in 7 people (15%) who recently moved at the time say they would not live in a place where abortion is fully legal.

That’s slightly higher than the share of respondents (12%) who said they would only live in a place where abortion is fully legal. Other respondents felt less strongly: 17% said they “prefer not to” live somewhere abortion is fully legal and 28% said they “prefer to” live in such a place.

Combined, 40% of respondents had a positive view on living in a place where abortion is fully legal, while 32% had a negative view. The data in the report is based on an August 2021 Redfin survey of 1,023 U.S. residents who moved to a new home during the 18 months prior to the survey.

“Before the pandemic, abortion was legal in every state—although, not necessarily accessible,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Homebuyers were migrating across state lines before those state lines had such drastic repercussions. I believe that now movers are going to take the state laws in place more seriously. Affordability is always going to be the top concern for homebuyers, but I think moving from a place like Los Angeles to Austin will be a more difficult decision for some women.”

Texas, where most abortions were banned in 2021, has been a popular landing spot—especially for people coming from California. San Antonio and Dallas have all ranked among the top 10 migration destinations in recent months.

To read the full report, including additional data and a chart, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fhomebuyer-willingness-to-relocate-survey-politics%2F

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's %231 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005817/en/