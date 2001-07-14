Tierney, an IPG agency, announced today its newest hire, Jason Trubowitz, to serve as the EVP/Media Director leading its planning, paid media, and data & analytics practice. With over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, Trubowitz joins Tierney to instill a heightened sense of collaboration and innovation across teams.

“Our agency philosophy is rooted in how we work. A seasoned thought-leader and digital pioneer recognized for his collaborative approach and strong relationships, we are thrilled to have Jason’s perspectives and leadership augment our talented team of media professionals. We live in a data-driven world, but that doesn’t mean we sacrifice creativity. Jason understands the intersection of creativity and data, how it drives consumer behavior, and how it fuels smart solutions and results for our client partners,” said Tracey Santilli, President of Tierney.

As Trubowitz makes his transition to Tierney, he plans to lean into the team’s hunger for learning and lead with an inter-disciplinary, people-centric management style. In an era of digitization multiplying consumers’ choices, Trubowitz has a strategic approach that will help distinguish Tierney’s media practice and cut through the clutter.

“My goal as head of the media department is to empower, teach and learn from my team but also to build strong partnerships with all of our clients,” said Trubowitz. “What excites me most about working at an integrated agency, is the ability to be a true extension of our clients’ teams.”

Before being brought in to lead Tierney’s media department, Trubowitz spent the last two decades working both in advertising agencies and in-house on the client side. He spent his early career, leading media planning efforts for brands that dominate their product categories, like Diageo, The Coca-Cola Company, and Walmart. Trubowitz continued his profession in media planning in the news division at NBCUniversal and UnitedHealth Group, where his leadership spanned the Fortune 500 company’s entire portfolio of brands. Much of his passion for advertising stems from Trubowitz’s education in psychology, in which he holds a bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College.

“Psychology is a big part of what we do given the fact that we’re trying to reach people at certain times,” said Trubowitz. “Our advertising messaging and our media is more accessible and really is about how people think, behave, what they do, and when they do it. We need to get back to a little bit more of the art versus the science. It’s important that we understand opportunities that are out there in the marketplace to reach our consumers,” added Trubowitz.

Trubowitz has received numerous company awards from previous employers in recognition of his excellence in innovation and collaboration. Tierney is a 2022 Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace and always looking for skilled, passionate talent across specialties.

About Tierney:

Tierney is a leading full-service strategic communications agency, offering integrated advertising, PR, media, social media, and digital solutions. Tierney is headquartered in Philadelphia and operates offices in New York and Harrisburg. The company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Start a conversation at hellotierney.com and follow us on social media @hellotierney.

