Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO. DECLARES DIVIDEND

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2022

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, 2022 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable June 20, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

favicon.png?sn=CG52957&sd=2022-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-declares-dividend-301544226.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG52957&Transmission_Id=202205101353PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG52957&DateId=20220510
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles