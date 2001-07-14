Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced today that it has won the Canada Partner of the Year as part of the worldwide 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“We have invested+heavily in Microsoft Canada, making it one of our most important relationships to grow and add value to Canadian companies who need to innovate and transform,” said John Dathan, senior vice president and general manager, Insight+Canada. “Our solutions are built on cutting-edge Microsoft technologies, and our client successes tell that story, ranging from more intelligent use of data for enhanced productivity and business experiences to driving greater environmental sustainability.”

Insight and Microsoft have accelerated key partner programs in Canada helping clients derive full value from their investments in Azure, Microsoft 365, device and value-add services. Insight solutions prioritize data-driven insights that enable clients to leverage business intelligence securely through artificial+intelligence, intelligent+edge, modern+infrastructure, modern+applications and DevOps.

For example, Insight was the first Canadian partner to act on Microsoft’s Cloud+for+Sustainability program, working with one of North America’s largest pipeline companies to create a Software as a Service solution that records and reports — and ultimately reduces — environmental impact in real time. The solution, which is scalable across the entire oil and gas industry, deploys Internet of Things services in Azure atop new and existing industrial automation and instrumentation systems to track emission levels at pipeline, gas plant and fracking sites. In a single day, data ingested from IoT sensors can be translated by an Azure data services platform into automated carbon capture reports that formerly took up to six months to gather in Excel.

Overall, Insight is a certified Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, maintaining 18 Microsoft Gold and Silver competencies and six Microsoft Azure Advanced Specializations spanning analytics, Windows server and SQL server migration, Kubernetes, data warehouse migration, application modernization and best return on investment in service.

“Our deep Microsoft capabilities are a foundational element of our managed services. The innovations we create on top of the Microsoft platform deliver value across each of our areas of solutions-integrator expertise, and our global scale and key investments in delivery capabilities position us to continue accelerating real business outcomes and growth for our clients,” said Darren Lloyd, vice president of services, Insight Canada.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft+Partner+Network+blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found on Microsoft%26rsquo%3Bs+partner+awards+page.

For more information on Insight Canada’s transformative solutions, visit ca.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005869/en/