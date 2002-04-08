________________________________________

Conference Call

Wednesday, July 27th, at 11:00 A.M.

_________________________________________

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) will release its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 27th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.