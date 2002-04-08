BETHESDA, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, ( LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:



Oppenheimer 22 nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 15. The virtual conference will feature a presentation by Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Liquidity Services, who will be presenting at 12:45 PM EDT, with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day.





East Coast IDEAS Conference, held virtually on June 22. A 30-minute presentation by Mr. Angrick will be available beginning at 6:00 AM EDT, with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day. Registered attendees may view the webcast via the Company's event+page. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at (631) 418-4339.



The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors, LLC for Liquidity Services, Inc.

631-418-4339

[email protected]