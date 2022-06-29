Scottsdale, Ariz., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Arizona division has received five Grand Award honors from the Pacific Coast Builder Conference (PCBC) at The Gold Nuggets, one of the home building industry’s most prestigious national awards competition. Among its many accolades, Toll Brothers home designs were recognized for Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle and Best Home/Work Space. In addition, Toll Brothers won Masterplan Community of the Year for its Sterling Grove community in Surprise, Arizona.

The awards are presented by the Pacific Coast Builder Conference, the official event of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, to recognize the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance. The awards span 64 categories in home and community design.

During a four-day judging process of 600+ entries by a panel of industry professionals nationwide, Toll Brothers was selected as the Grand Award winner in the following categories:

Best Home/Work Space: Haralson Cottage | Flora at Morrison Ranch | Gilbert, Arizona

Best Single Family Detached Home over 4,500 square feet: Haralson Cottage | Flora at Morrison Ranch | Gilbert, Arizona

Best Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle for a Home: Ambrosia II | Bridle Ranch | Queen Creek, Arizona

Best Landscape Architecture for a Community: Sterling Grove | Surprise, Arizona

Masterplan Community of the Year: Sterling Grove | Surprise, Arizona

“We are thrilled to be recognized for these awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona and Utah. “It is especially gratifying to see the incredible response to our new Sterling Grove community, which was designed to bring a slice of Americana to the Southwest, and to see this community honored as Masterplan Community of the Year.”

Situated in the shadow of the White Tank Mountains, the staff-gated Sterling Grove neighborhood was formerly a working farm. Toll Brothers honors the legacy of the land with tree-lined streets, citrus groves, water courses, and cornerstone parks. When complete, this Toll Brothers neighborhood will include 2,200 homes on 780 acres. Sterling Grove currently offers nine new home collections with a wide range of home designs and architectural styles, and outstanding amenities including a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, 10-acre amenity center, and Nicklaus Design golf course.

To see the full list of Grand Award winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit PCBC.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

