Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, has signed a contract with Energy+Queensland to deploy Temetra, Itron’s cloud-based mobile meter data collection and management solution. Energy Queensland is a Government Owned Corporation consisting of two electric utilities serving 2.3 million electricity customers, covering both urban and rural remote locations. Itron’s Temetra solution provides a simple solution to easily collect meter reads.

The cloud-based solution provides new ways for utilities to optimize operations, enhance route optimization, and improve customer engagement and meter reading efficiencies. Included, Temetra allows the utilities to collect, upload and store the meter data in real time. With this, utilities can use analytics features to track and optimize their workload and meter routes. The GIS-based data collection AndroidTM app keeps employees safe in the field through hazard warnings and potential danger alerts prior to approaching an electric meter. The included GPS support allows utilities to easily create and assign routes based on up-to-date meter location information and workload.

“By taking advantage of Itron’s Temetra solution, utilities can keep employees and contractors safe while improving operational efficiencies and customer service,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “Through accurate collection of meter reads and improved operations using location-based routing, Itron’s solution helps utilities to improve customer outcomes while providing safe, sustainable and reliable energy.”

Itron’s Temetra transforms how utilities and cities gather meter data by providing powerful functionality through a streamlined web-based interface. With full Temetra Android Reader integration, Temetra uses innovative new technologies and has the ability to dynamically create and assign routes based on meter reader location and workload. Utilities can easily upload meter data, routes and photos taken directly from the field into the safe and secure platform. This positions them for the future as they can easily access meter data and better manage their system, with the option to expand functionalities. To learn more about Temetra, Itron’s next generation mobile meter data collection and management solution, click here.

