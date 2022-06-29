TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial) ( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto (the "Meeting"), that each of the five director nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 25, 2022 was elected as a director of the Company. The directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The details of the results of the vote for the election of directors is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Omri Brill 40,466,063 99.93% 29,860 0.07% Roy Nevo 40,478,163 99.96% 17,760 0.04% Sokhie Puar 40,470,378 99.94% 25,545 0.06% Ronnie Jaegermann 40,470,663 99.94% 25,260 0.06% Oded Orgil 40,470,663 99.94% 25,260 0.06%

In addition, Adcore reports that the appointment of Ziv Haft, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), BDO Member Firm as Adcore's auditor was approved by the affirmation vote of 99.63% of shareholders represented at the Meeting.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

