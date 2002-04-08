NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (: WWE), Digital World Acquisition Corp. ( DWAC), and Generac Holdings, Inc. (: GNRC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (: WWE)

WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: “WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say.” According to the article, the Company’s board “is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry.” The article continues, “the board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said.”

On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, “a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.”

On this news, WWE stock fell $1.94, or 3%, to close at $62.51 on June 17, 2022.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. ( DWAC)

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the SPAC bringing former President Donald Trump's social media platform public, Digital World Acquisition Corp. ( DWAC), fell 5% after a report by Bloomberg that said downloads had decreased significantly.

A report on the site said daily downloads of the app had declined 95% since launching. Trump's Truth Social app launched on the Apple App Store in February 2022.

Generac Holdings, Inc. (: GNRC)

On June 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a short report on Generac alleging multiple claims. Spruce Point stated, “Among other alarming findings, we find evidence to suggest a sham revenue transaction at Off Grid Energy, its recent UK acquisition acquired by Pramac’s subsidiary. Even more concerning, we find evidence that to grow its residential solar business and compete against the likes of Tesla, Generac has engaged in a shady transaction with Sunnova, a company we previously profiled for its shoddy financial reporting, which we believe may have been designed to finance its own sales. Generac has also partnered with a large solar distributor named Powerhome (now Pink Energy) which multiple undercover investigations allege it has been misleading customers. Yet, Generac is still promoting the partnership, which we believe to be under FTC investigation.”

On this news, Generac stock fell sharply by $7.23, or 3.3%, during intraday trading, to close at $212.57.

