ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that members of its team will participate in the European Hematology Association (EHA) Conference as well as other conferences in June. In addition, Novartis, the global license owner of ensovibep, will present preclinical data from the anti-SARS-CoV-2 program.



Conferences Details:

Poster; European Hematology Association (EHA) Conference Title: MP0533, a New Multispecific DARPin CD3 Engager Targeting Three Tumor Associated Antigens, Induces Specific T-cell Activation and AML Tumor Killing in vivo June 9-12, Vienna

Poster (Novartis); American Society for Microbiology (ASM Microbe) Title: SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Multi-variant Neutralization Activity of Ensovibep: A DARPin Therapeutic Candidate For Treatment Of Covid-19 June 9-13, Washington, DC

Poster; Dissecting Evolution and Heterogeneity of Single Cancer Cells Title: Characterization of Tumor Infiltrating Dendritic Cells at the Single Cell Level June 12-17, Easton, MA





Additional recent presentations:

Talks; Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe Title: Ensovibep, a SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Variant Neutralizing DARPin Therapeutic Title: A Triple-targeting DARPin T-cell Engager Approach to Improve Safety and Efficacy for the Treatment of AML June 7-9, 2022, Amsterdam



Presentations will be made available as available, through the Molecular Partners website



About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs