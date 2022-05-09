PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Upstart Holdings, Inc. ("Upstart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UPST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Upstart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 9, 2022, Upstart issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and provided its financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Upstart provided revenue guidance for both the quarter and year that fell significantly short of expectations. On this news, Upstart's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 10, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-upstart-holdings-inc---upst-301570736.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP