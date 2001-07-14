Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $5 million to design and supply highly efficient SPIG® cooling towers for a pulp mill in South America.

B&W Environmental will provide a total of 18 cooling cells for three towers. The wet cooling towers are designed to reduce overall water use and maximize efficiency while high-quality, resistant materials provide the tower with an extended operable lifespan.

“We continue to see growth in demand for our technologies and services in the robust South American pulp and paper market, particularly as customers look to make their operations more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our specialized SPIG cooling solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of pulp and paper plants and we see significant opportunities in this important market.”

B&W’s experience includes wet cooling (mechanical and natural draft) systems, dry cooling systems and hybrid cooling solutions that can be customized to site-specific requirements. SPIG technologies can be designed for a wide range of project requirements such as high seismic and wind loads, vibration control, corrosion resistance, low-noise emission, sub-freezing operation, and seawater applications.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at %3Ci%3Ewww.babcock.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

