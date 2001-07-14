As part of its ongoing focus on transparency, intelligent power management company Eaton ( NYSE:ETN, Financial) today released two reports featuring the company’s progress in meeting its 2030 sustainability goals.

Eaton’s 2021+Sustainability+Report highlights efforts toward achieving the company’s science-based greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) targets, its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030 and other sustainability initiatives. Eaton’s 2022+Task+Force+on+Climate-related+Financial+Disclosures+%28TCFD%29+Report details Eaton’s forward-thinking approach to climate-related risks and opportunities.

The reports show Eaton is ahead or on pace to meet many of its targets, including:

GHG reduction: Reduced GHG emissions 16% since 2018, keeping company on track to meet approved science-based target and in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Reduced GHG emissions 16% since 2018, keeping company on track to meet approved science-based target and in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Sustainable solutions : Solutions that enable electrification, energy transition, electric grid resilience, increase efficiency in ground and air transportation and improve air quality represented 65% of the company’s net sales in 2021.

: Solutions that enable electrification, energy transition, electric grid resilience, increase efficiency in ground and air transportation and improve air quality represented 65% of the company’s net sales in 2021. Sustainable investments : Invested $528 million in research and development for sustainable solutions since 2020.

: Invested $528 million in research and development for sustainable solutions since 2020. Zero water discharge : Certified more than half of manufacturing sites included in 2030 goal in first full year of new zero water discharge initiative. Focused on sites in water stressed areas.

: Certified more than half of manufacturing sites included in 2030 goal in first full year of new zero water discharge initiative. Focused on sites in water stressed areas. Zero waste to landfill: Certified 65% of manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, with a goal to certify 100% by 2030.

Certified 65% of manufacturing sites as zero waste to landfill, with a goal to certify 100% by 2030. Employee development: Met 2021 company employee training hours goal.

Full results can be seen on the company’s 2021+Sustainability+Dashboard.

“In these external reports, we’re pleased to report our progress toward our 2030 sustainability goals,” said Craig Arnold, chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton. “They demonstrate our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions to the world and the significant progress we have made over the last few years.”

“These reports highlight how we’re helping decarbonize electricity and optimize energy usage for our customers around the world, and at home in our own operations,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. “This critical work is all in service of our mission and core to the fabric of our organization.”

