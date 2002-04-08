HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:

Louisiana Energy Conference 2022 – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will participate in a panel discussion on in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and management will host one-on-one meetings.

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will participate in a fireside chat in Boston, Massachusetts at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors. The event will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the Investors section of the site.

Bank of America Securities 2022 Energy Credit Conference – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present in New York City at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors. The event will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the Investors section of the site.

ROTH 8th Annual London Conference – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will conduct 1x1 meetings with investors on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in London, England.

Updated investor materials for the aforementioned events will be available on the Company’s website under “Presentations”.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 655,000 gross acres, including approximately 474,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 181,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.