NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that its Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi is joining the New York Philharmonic Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Khosrowshahi will join fellow board members in providing oversight and enabling the New York Philharmonic to continue to grow and share music at a global scale.



Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, and one of the oldest in the world. The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million music lovers each season through live concerts in New York and around the world, as well as broadcasts, recordings, and education programs.

The 2022–23 season marks a new chapter in the life of America’s longest living orchestra with the opening of the reimagined David Geffen Hall and programming that engages with today’s cultural conversations through explorations of home, liberation, spirit, and earth, in addition to the premieres of 16 new works. This marks the return from the pandemic, when the New York Philharmonic launched New York Philharmonic Bandwagon, presenting free performances across the city, and 2021–22 concerts at other New York City venues.

On joining the New York Philharmonic Board of Directors, Khosrowshahi said, “It is a huge honor to be asked to join the board of the greatest orchestra in the greatest city in the world. The composition and execution of music across genres and particularly classical music is, in my view, the highest form of art, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lend my support.” She added, “I am also excited to be joining the board at a time when the orchestra is undergoing a meaningful transition and to assist in its mission to expand its reach to new audiences.”

New York Philharmonic Co-Chairman Oscar L. Tang added, “Golnar will be an important addition to the New York Philharmonic Board because of her knowledge, insight, acumen, and passion for music. I have gotten to know Golnar over the past few years and know that her contributions will strengthen our leadership as the orchestra embarks on our next great era inaugurated by our return to the reimagined David Geffen Hall.”

CEO of the New York Philharmonic Deborah Borda also commented, “It is rare that we are able to partner with a board member who brings a combination of musical expertise, business acumen, and an understanding of media on a global scale. This fortified by her commitment to developing the outreach of the Philharmonic as we enter a new epoch is such an important addition to our board. As we enter a time of a reimagined future, we are delighted Golnar will be a part of it.”

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.



