WOBURN, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product Hawksearch has been chosen by SAGE Publishing to power their online stores including Corwin Press.



SAGE has selected Hawksearch to provide on-site search for their global multi-site migration to Sitefinity, with BigCommerce powering their eCommerce stores. This is the latest in a series of new customers for Bridgeline from their partnerships with BigCommerce and Sitefinity, including brands such as RDO Equipment, Hexion, Berlin Packaging, and Star City Games. This will also be Hawksearch’s first implementation with their new partner, Visus LLC., a Sitefinity partner.

Hawksearch will index SAGE’s large product database, allowing users to search content from both BigCommerce and Sitefinity. With thousands of records and a global community, the publisher chose Bridgeline’s Hawksearch for its ability to streamline the customer experience and drive revenue from personalized recommendations.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “It’s always exciting when new customers find that Hawksearch is best suited for their growth strategy. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver high-quality experiences to our new customers and their industries.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. For more information, please visit www.bridgeline.com

Contact: