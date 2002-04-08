LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. ( SEGI), a diversified entertainment company, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Through wholly owned subsidiary SEGI.TV, Sycamore offers a streaming experience built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community. SEGI.TV taps into the changing cultural environment, offering movies and television programming for a diverse audience – all without a subscription fee.

Launched in late 2020, SEGI.TV is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S. household televisions and 200 million mobile devices through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others. The OTT streaming network operates via an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) model, allowing Sycamore to control revenue growth by negotiating rates with advertisers as its userbase continues to expand.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Sycamore Entertainment Group.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Sycamore the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“The gradual move away from traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions in the U.S. and around the world has created an opportunity for streaming companies to capitalize. As Sycamore continues to expand SEGI.TV with new, unique and eventually premium content, it is primed to benefit from this industry trend,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Sycamore as it continues to leverage a proven AVOD model to grow its market share in the streaming space.”

To learn more about Sycamore Entertainment Group, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ www.IBN.fm/SEGI

About Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamore’s management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and print & advertising financing for domestic theatrical release. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SycamoreEntertainment.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]