TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in June.

19 th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, June 1, 2022: President Steve White will participate in virtual investor meetings.

President Steve White will participate in virtual investor meetings. 2 nd Annual Jefferies Cannabis Summit, June 2, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a panel and investor meetings in New York .

President Steve White will participate in a panel and investor meetings in . Trulieve Analyst Event, June 7, 2022 : The event will include a bus tour in Florida and webcast management presentation.

The event will include a bus tour in and webcast management presentation. Trulieve Annual Shareholder Meeting, June 8, 2022 : The shareholder meeting will be held at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed at this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TCNNF2022.

The shareholder meeting will be held at and can be accessed at this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TCNNF2022. Grizzle Cannabis Con, June 8, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate with a live stream on YouTube at 1:15 pm ET .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

[email protected]

