Vancouver, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that its shares have qualified for trading on the OTCQX®Best Market (the “OTCQX”). Trading will continue under the symbol “NAUFF” on the OTCQX.



NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The upgrade to the OTCQX enables our U.S. shareholders to more effectively participate in trading NevGold shares and will enhance liquidity. With extremely promising, high-grade oxide gold drill results from our Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, we have attracted many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to gold resource development and exploration within the United States. We have many further drillholes at the assay lab, and we look forward to releasing our next batch of assay results in the near future. This will be an extremely active period for the company from a news flow standpoint.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. For OTCQX eligibility, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for NevGold, enabling the Company to demonstrate its potential and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

