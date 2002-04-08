FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ( OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced presentations by Mina Sooch, Founder and CEO, at the New Pathways in Retinal Diseases Panel at Retina World Congress (RWC) on May 12, 2022 and at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022. Dr. David Lally will also be presenting masked safety data from Phase 2b APX3330 trial at RWC and Clinical Trials at the Summit on May 21, 2022.



Retina World Congress – May 12-15, 2022 Session: New Pathways in Retinal Diseases Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 10:20-11:00 AM EDT Location: Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel Title: Masked safety data from ZETA-1, an ongoing 24-week Phase 2 clinical trial of APX3330, an oral therapeutic being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy Presenter: David Lally, M.D. Type: Poster (video format) Location Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel Clinical Trials at the Summit – May 21, 2022 Title: Phase 2 Masked Safety of Novel Oral Drug APX3330 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022 Time: 4:10-4:40 PM PDT Presenter: David Lally, M.D Location: Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – May 23-26, 2022 Title: Ocuphire Pharma ( OCUP , Financial) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 2:00-2:30 PM EDT Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO Registration Link: Click here

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request or listening live to the company presentation, please contact your bank conference representative or [email protected].

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly-traded ( OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting refractive and retinal indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 11 completed clinical trials. Ocuphire has reported positive data from MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 FDA registration trials and MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data from a Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low-dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The company recently completed enrollment in its Phase 3 study of Nyxol for NVD (LYNX-1). Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The company recently announced the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2b clinical trial of APX3330 to treat DR/DME (ZETA-1). Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recently completed Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT05134974), pediatric safety study in RM (NCT05223478), Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660), and Phase 2b trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). Ocuphire previously completed the first Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213) and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151). As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com

