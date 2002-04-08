



FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has partnered with The Coleman Company to develop fashionable outdoor gear for those who appreciate function and style. Inspiring new adventures, the limited-edition Vera Bradley + Coleman collection pairs Vera Bradley’s iconic patterns and purposeful functionality with Coleman’s storied heritage and outdoor expertise.



From day trips to overnight weekend getaways, the collection includes a variety of new products with can’t-miss design details, like a water-repellent finish and a spot for a water reservoir, and two exclusive patterns, Eden Paisley and Wildflowers Blue, to inspire customers to enjoy the outdoors all summer long.

“Vera Bradley and Coleman are both beloved American heritage brands known for quality, durability, innovation, and thoughtful design, so our partnership is a natural fit. The Vera Bradley + Coleman collection is a perfect complement to our mission of connecting and empowering women and girls in their unique and remarkable journeys. This collection will allow our customers to explore the world with ease and make it a brighter place at the same time,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President.

Jim Pisani, CEO of the Coleman Company, Inc., added, “The outdoors has always been a place for personal growth and expression, and the Coleman Company has been a part of that journey for more than 120 years. We’re excited to introduce a collaboration that pairs the iconic patterns of Vera Bradley with the storied history and outdoor expertise of Coleman.”

The Vera Bradley + Coleman collection is now available for purchase in select Vera Bradley Full Line stores and Target stores, as well as on verabradley.com, coleman.com and target.com.

The collection includes:

28-Can Soft Cooler : With a comfortable carrying strap and multiple pockets, this cooler is perfect for picnics, festivals, or any outdoor entertainment.

With a comfortable carrying strap and multiple pockets, this cooler is perfect for picnics, festivals, or any outdoor entertainment. Broadband Quad Chair : Take comfort with you on any adventure; this chair easily folds in a carry bag and is ready for the next relaxation opportunity.

Take comfort with you on any adventure; this chair easily folds in a carry bag and is ready for the next relaxation opportunity. 4P Skydome™ Tent : Compact in size, this is the perfect weekend getaway tent. The easy set-up allows for more time spent with friends and family.

Compact in size, this is the perfect weekend getaway tent. The easy set-up allows for more time spent with friends and family. 20oz Brew Tumbler : The ideal pint glass for every endeavor, this stackable tumbler includes a built-in bottle opener and straw to take with you on the go.

The ideal pint glass for every endeavor, this stackable tumbler includes a built-in bottle opener and straw to take with you on the go. Cooler Backpack : Carry your cold drinks and snacks with ease on your next camping adventure with this Cooler Backpack.

Carry your cold drinks and snacks with ease on your next camping adventure with this Cooler Backpack. Sling Backpack : The cargo space of a small backpack and the effortlessness of a hands-free crossbody style meet at last.

The cargo space of a small backpack and the effortlessness of a hands-free crossbody style meet at last. Daypack (15L) and Large Daypack (22L) : Whether you're hiking new trails or exploring your own backyard, these packs have your back for adventures near and far.

and Whether you're hiking new trails or exploring your own backyard, these packs have your back for adventures near and far. Camping Blanket : Travel-ready and so soft, this camping blanket has a water-repellent finish with a fleece backing so you'll be warm and cozy no matter where your journey takes you.

Travel-ready and so soft, this camping blanket has a water-repellent finish with a fleece backing so you'll be warm and cozy no matter where your journey takes you. Hip Bag: Wherever you wander, this thoughtful hip bag has all of your needs covered. From its water-repellent finish to its comfortable elastic strap, you'll reach for it before embarking on any adventure.



ABOUT VERA BRADLEY:

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT THE COLEMAN COMPANY, INC:

Built from 120 years of experience, The Coleman Company, Inc. inspires connections between people and the outside, and our gear is everywhere you are: on the trail, by the lake, at the campsite—and these days, even in your backyard. Coleman believes that time spent outside reconnects people with each other and with the planet, paving the path for a better tomorrow—for everyone. The Outside is Calling. Answer it. For more, visit coleman.com and follow them on Instagram.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS:

Newell Brands ( NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind. Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

