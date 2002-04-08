CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. ( SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which are taking place May 17-18 and May 23-25, respectively. Details for the presentations are as follows:



RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Location: New York, NY

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:35 PM ET

Webcast link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2022/7Ep215.cfm

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Conference Location: Miami, FL

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 12:30 PM ET

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/a2a2be39-edea-4542-b28f-1cb6d36bf3fa

Webcasts of the presentations may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including multidrug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

The NDA for tebipenem pivoxil oral tablets (tebipenem HBr) is currently being reviewed by the FDA; tebipenem HBr is not FDA-approved.



Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain microorganisms, in adult patients who have limited oral treatment options.



Spero Therapeutics is developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.



Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multidrug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.



For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ted Jenkins

Vice President, Investor Relations and Specialty Finance

[email protected]

(617) 798-4039

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Pomfret Kirby

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

(617) 798-407