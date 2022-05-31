NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2022.



Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said, "With our network-as-a-service foundation and our execution on all five vectors of growth, we remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders."



Verizon has 4.198 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.4 billion in cash dividend payments in 2021.



Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

