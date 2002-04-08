Mineralized Channel Samples from the Voden Target include:



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces the commencement of drilling at the Voden gold exploration target (“Voden”), located in the Iglika project, Bulgaria (“Iglika” or the “Project”). Surface exploration at Voden has defined multiple drill targets based on soil and channel sampling of gold mineralized outcrops. Positive results have defined several high-priority, shallow drill targets, which will now be tested.

Voden Channel Sampling Results

Positive mechanical channel sampling results were received from the Voden target, located in the eastern portion of the Project. Highlights of continuous channel samples include 3.3m @ 12.14 g/t gold, including 1.0m @ 37.9 g/t gold, and 8.0m @ 1.79 g/t gold, including 3.0m @ 2.81 gold (Figure 1, Table 1). Mechanical channel sampling was completed over two selected target areas to further define outcropping gold mineralization over approximately 1m wide surface outcrop samples.

Table 1: Significant intercepts from Channel Sampling at the Voden target area, Iglika Project. Composites greater than 2 g/t are highlighted bold.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5707b6a-6593-4c6c-b89a-4b94c73fe4e0

Voden Drilling

Drill targets at the Voden target are primarily defined by gold-in-soil anomalies, which occur over approximately 2 km strike length (east-west) by 0.5 km (north-south). Gold-in-soil values, ranging from below detection to >150 ppb, are supported by mineralization in rock chip samples peaking at 56 g/t gold. Results of mechanical channel sampling of outcrops are disclosed in this news release and provide further support for drill targets.

Mapping indicates that rocks underlying the Voden target are primarily metamorphosed granites and sediments (of assumed Paleozoic age), intruded by probable Upper Cretaceous dykes. Sampling of outcrops suggests that gold mineralization may be hosted within quartz and/or quartz-carbonate veinlets and stringers, which appear to occur within all lithologies and therefore all lithologies have potential to host gold mineralization. The area of gold anomalies is bounded to the south by a faulted contact with Paleozoic basement rocks.

Velocity is targeting discovery of near-surface gold mineralization. Phase I drilling is currently in progress and is designed to test for gold mineralization from surface to a depth of approximately 200m.

Figure 1: Map of the Voden target area, located in the eastern portion of the Iglika License, showing results of previously disclosed soil sampling and new results of channel sampling undertaken in two areas, as well as the location of planned drill holes.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a92be10a-e41d-41b5-a8bb-4f5a3e57d571

Iglika Prospecting License

Exploration to date within the large 100 km2 Iglika prospecting license has included mapping, soil sampling, rock chip sampling, channel sampling, as well as extensive geophysics (ground magnetic survey and induced polarization survey). Exploration results define multiple drill targets at Iglika, of which the Voden target is the first to be tested. The Company plans on drill testing additional target areas at Iglika, in due course.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 4,350,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to various directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its affiliates. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.30 per share (which price is 13% above the 5-day market VWAP) for a period of 5 years from the issue date. Options will vest over 3 years, beginning 6 months from the date of issue and vesting in equal tranches bi-annually thereafter. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 5.9% of the issued and outstanding stock.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work programs were designed and supervised by Daniel Marinov, RPGeo, the Company’s Vice-President Operations, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. Sample material was collected over about 5cm width and 2-3cm depth in channels cut by battery powered portable diamond saw, with sample volume approximately equivalent to a half HQ drill core with average weight of 3.1 kg (range 1.6 kg to 6.1 kg). The samples are collected over approximately 1.0m length (range 0.7m to 1.5m). On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to Eurotest-Control EAD laboratory in Sofia, Bulgaria. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using an Aqua regia digest of 50-gram charge with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish in compliance with industry standards at Eurotest-Control EAD laboratory in Sofia, Bulgaria. When gold grade exceeds 10 g/t the assay is repeated using a 20-gram charge with gravimetric finish. A 0.5-gram sample split of the milled material is prepared and analyzed by Aqua regia digest and ICP-AES finish for 35 elements in compliance with industry standards at Eurotest-Control EAD laboratory. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to each batch of samples. All significant channel sample composites are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Daniel Marinov, RPGeo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Operations. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is a director, officer, shareholder, and holds incentive stock options.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is an exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging district produce concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino project, a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik project, a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property, which includes the Makedontsi project, and a 100% interest in the Iglika property. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

