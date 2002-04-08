VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) ( ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an infrastructure update for its Cabin Gold Project and its Up Town Gold Project, located at the 60th parallel of the Northwest Territories of Canada.



NWT Infrastructure Initiatives

The Government of Canada has moved one step closer to funding the expansion of the Taltson Hydro dam into the city of Yellowknife, NWT. In a recent interview with the CBC, the federal infrastructure minister provides an update on the project. One of the many benefits of bringing additional green power into the city of Yellowknife includes a more cost-effective source of power for the future mines being developed near the city. Green energy is also amongst the ESG initiatives that major gold producers are looking for when it comes to taking an interest in development-stage gold projects.

The expansion of the Taltson Hydro dam into the city of Yellowknife also has the potential to free up hydro at both the Strutt and Snare hydro facilities which are located close to Rover’s Cabin Gold, Slemon Gold, and Camp Gold Projects.

Mineral resource exploration, and the development of mines in the Northwest Territories, remains a priority of all levels of government (not just at the federal level). In 2021, Rover received two exploration grants from the territorial government to assist with advancing exploration at its Cabin Gold Project. Also in 2021, the federally funded Tlicho All Season Road (“TASR”) opened to the public. TASR connects the cities of Yellowknife and Hay River, via Highway NT3, to Rover’s Cabin Gold Project, Fortune Minerals’ NICO Project, and Nighthawk Gold’s Indin Lake Gold Project.

Collaboration between the government and the mining industry will continue to grow economic prospects for Northern Canada and will work towards the reinforcement of Canada’s northern sovereignty. As much of the world begins to look for more ethically sourced natural resources, companies like Rover Metals are investing heavily into exploration to build the mines of the future.

Q1-2022 Financial Package

Rover is pleased to report that it has SEDAR filed its March 31, 2022 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”). The MD&A includes management’s milestone for the first three months of the year.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a new consultant of the Company. The options have a five-year life, and an exercise price of $0.06 per share. The options have been granted from the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan, approved by its shareholders at its August 2021 Annual General Meeting.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American (Canada and U.S.) precious metal resources, which is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel), and north-central Nevada, USA. The Company owns five gold projects. Phase 3 Exploration at its Cabin Gold Project, 60th Parallel, NT, Canada, commenced in March 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Phase 1 Exploration at its Tobin Gold Project commenced in May 2022 and continues through to the date of this release. Lastly, the Company, is also awaiting news from the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its Up Town Gold Project, in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel).

