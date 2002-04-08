Mississauga, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational hosted by LD Micro at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:00 PM PT.



Mr. Steven Rossi, Worksport Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will provide updates on all Company initiatives, including those that began a year and a half ago when the Company’s journey to showcase a new path forward was announced with the introduction of the world’s first folding, solar-integrated truck bed cover and energy storage system for both conventional and EV pick-ups.

“We are honored for this opportunity to represent as an example of the next generation innovative companies and I look forward to presenting at LD Micro’s 12th annual Invitational, on behalf of my great team. We will continue bumping elbows with the decision makers in our industries as we broaden and strengthen our banking and investor relationships,” stated Worksport Chief Executive Officer Steven Rossi.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation her e .

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

[email protected] ldmicro .com

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.workspo r t.c o m , www.terravisenergy.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEV™) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Energy Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Energy Microgrid system, composed of several Terravis Energy Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities.

About LD Micro ( SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: [email protected]

W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.