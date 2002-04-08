Prof . Grotto is a world-renowned expert in public health ; formerly Associate Director General and Director of the Public Health Services of the Israeli Ministry of Health; and Former member of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization ; active member and researcher at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev and Cy prus University of Technology and serves as chair of the board or member in several private companies as well as in the public sector.

Professor Grotto brings his ex tensive expertise in the health, pharma and wellness industr ies and will promote the C ompany ’s strategy to bring to market innovative plant-based wellness and pharma solutions , R esearch and D evelopment activities, clinical trials, regulat ion , and business collaborations with pharma and wellness companies from all over the world.

As demand for plant-based products continues to increase, the Company is building Green Vision Center Israel, a first-of-its-kind production and innovation center providing in a single location everything required for production, innovation, and release-to-market of plant-based wellness & pharma products.





Tel Aviv, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp. ( CTGL) is pleased to announce Prof. Itamar Grotto joining the Board of Directors of the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., Citrine Global’s Advisory Board and appointed as President of Green Vision Center Israel.

The company acquired 125,000 square feet of land (11,687 sqm) in the south of Israel with government support for building the Green Vision Center Israel, which will include manufacturing plants, laboratories, logistics, import and export, offices, training, conference center, and an international visitor complex, providing in a single location everything required for production, innovation, and release-to-market of plant-based wellness & pharma products.



Prof. Grotto said, "I am excited to be part of the Company’s team and be the President of Green Vision Center Israel, a first-of-its-kind production and innovation center for pharma and wellness solutions. I believe that such a center is very much needed, and I will apply my expertise and experience to realize the mission to become a worldwide center and bring to the center collaborations with market leaders and companies from all over the world.”

Ora Elharar Soffer, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Citrine Global said, “We are proud to have Prof. Grotto on our team and we believe that Prof. Grotto’s experience as a world-renowned medical expert will be a significant contribution to realize our mission to bring to market innovative plant-based wellness and pharma solutions that can help improve people’s health and quality of life”.

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Global is a plant-based wellness and pharma solutions company.

The company’s mission is to leverage the power of plant-based solutions from nature to help improve people’s health and quality of life.

The Company is building an end-to-end strategy covering all the infrastructure, facilities, and activities required for developing, manufacturing, and bringing to market plant-based wellness and pharma products.

Citrine Global developed the Green Side by Side™ product lines targeting to promote wellbeing and complementary products for balancing selected side effects caused by medicines, treatments, or an unbalanced lifestyle. In Q1 2022 the Company launched in the Israeli market several products with plans for worldwide distribution.

Citrine Global acquired 125,000 square feet of land (11,687 sqm) in the south of Israel, backed by the Israeli government support, to build the Green Vision Center Israel, a first-of-its-kind production and innovation center providing in a single location everything required for production, innovation, and release-to-market of plant-based wellness & pharma products.

Citrine Global is a public company traded on the OTCQB and has filed an application with Nasdaq to list the Company’s common stock.

For more information visit our website www.citrine-global.com

contact: [email protected]

