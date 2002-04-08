Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
American Airlines to Present at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

13 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) CEO Robert Isom will present at the 2022 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 3, at 8 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

