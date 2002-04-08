Tampa, FL, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series is now available on the FITE streaming media platform, with past B2FS events becoming available on the FITE+ subscription service beginning yesterday, June 9, and new fight nights appearing on FITE as live pay-per-view (PPV) events, beginning tomorrow, Saturday, June 11, when the B2 Fighting Series heads back to Birmingham, Alabama for a hard hitting night of MMA action at B2FS 165.



What: B2 Fighting Series 165, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

When: Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 6pm CST. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm CST on FITE+

Physical seats have nearly sold out for live attendance, but tickets can still be purchased at the door. Fans can also watch from home on FITE+, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

With over 6 million registered users, FITE is a premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages.

“B2 Fighting Series is aggressive about both growth and innovation,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Both are traits we like at FITE. Their Metaverse events and constant push into new markets are great examples of their ambition, and we’re proud to partner with them to get the action in front of the best fans and subscribers in the world.”

The first B2 Fighting Series event to appear on FITE is B2FS 153. That event can now be streamed on demand on FITE beginning yesterday. B2FS 153 took place live on March 26, 2022, at the historic Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama, featuring pro lightweights Nathan Williams and Chuka Willis squaring off in the Main Event. Watch B2FS 153 – VOD on FITE+ – June 9 th

That will be followed by B2FS 165, which will feature a stacked fight card available on FITE as a live PPV event tomorrow night (June 11) from the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Watch B2FS 165 – Live PPV – June 11th

B2 matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon commented, “We head back to the Bill Harris Arena this weekend with a huge fight card featuring national and local MMA talent. The main event will feature the final first round matchup in the B2 Fighting Series Flyweight Grand Prix, as California fighter Taylor Alfaro tries to get past the tough Israel Galvan to secure his 6th win as a pro. Galvan is looking for a fourth straight victory. The winner will move on to the semifinals to take on Brian Hauser. In the co main event, undefeated local pro prospect David ‘Danger Dave’ Clark will take on Detroit’s gritty veteran Darren Gibbs who is coming off a highlight reel submission victory in his last fight.”

B2FS 165 will feature 3 pro and 8 amateur fights. On the amateur side of the card, 11 of the 16 fighters are from Alabama. The amateur card will feature a battle of undefeated welterweights as Austin Threatt takes on Shane Jackson. Elijah Brantley will take on Corey Thomas. And Frank Townser and Alex Riley will finally battle in the cage in a highly anticipated local matchup.

“FITE will offer us a big new audience and distribution footprint expansion, and we are going to kick that deal off with a tremendous fight card and great night of MMA action at B2FS 165!” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2 Digital.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital ( BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and its Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next 3 years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com .

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications’ Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN and Facebook.

